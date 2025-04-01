2-time WWE champions reunite in surprise moment at major wrestling event

The WWE Universe is rarely treated to reunions of friends and foes. These happenings are even better when they come as a surprise to one of the Superstars involved, and that's just what happened this weekend. Ahead of a related RAW comeback, a pair of history-making champions had their own reunion.

Tyler Bate returned from a nine-month injury hiatus on Monday's RAW, teaming with Pete Dunne for a loss to The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Less than one year before debuting in World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2017, Bate and Dunne dominated the European indies as British Strong Style, along with Trent Seven.

New Catch Republic had their reunion on RAW, and now the duo known as Moustache Mountain has reunited. Before his return, Bate was in England for Sunday's PROGRESS Chapter 178: Fix Your Hearts. Seven lost to Cara Noir in the co-main event, but the highlight of his night looks to be the meeting with Bate, with whom he held the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

The Don took to Instagram to share a video of his reunion with The Iron Master. Seven revealed how he and Bate linked back up at the Electric Ballroom in London, attaching Aerosmith's "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" as the theme song of the post.

"R E U N I T E D - H E A R T = F I X E D [camera emoji] @GRAPSONFILM The newest Super Strong Style 16 entry, Trent Seven reunited with Tyler Bate at PROGRESS Chapter 178 – Fix Your Hearts," Trent Seven wrote with the video below.

Seven was released from his WWE contract on August 18, 2022. He made two AEW appearances in December 2022 and 23 TNA appearances in 2024.

Tyler Bate celebrates WWE milestone

Tyler Bate recently celebrated a milestone of eight years since his World Wrestling Entertainment debut. The UK Superstar took to Instagram to share photos from his WWE run, including a cover shot of British Strong Style with Bate, Pete Dunne, and Trent Seven.

"8yrs…………………………," Tyler Bate wrote with the photos below.

Bate debuted in January 2017 by defeating Tucker in the first round of the WWE UK Championship Tournament. After wins over Wolfgang and JD McDonagh, Bate defeated The Bruiserweight in the finals to become the inaugural UK Champion.

