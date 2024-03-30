2-time WWE Women's Champion heaps praise on Becky Lynch following her massive success

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent out a warm message to Becky Lynch following the launch of her new book.

Lynch has recently written a book, 'Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.' Her book is a collection of her real-life experiences beginning with her journey from being an ordinary girl in Ireland, to being an unforgettable wrestler in the industry. She has also penned down the ups and downs that she faced while becoming a mother to her daughter, Roux.

Taking to social media, Nattie was among the many superstars who took out time to appreciate Lynch's timeless creation. She shared a short video clip of herself holding the book, as she praised Lynch for her success.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Natalya also praised Triple H

WWE Superstar Natalya also recently heaped praise on the Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

While speaking in an interview with Joe Vulpis of the Lightweights Podcast, Nattie shared how impactful The Game's journey has been in contributing the talents their freedom. She asserted that HHH is aware of how things actually happen in the business, as he himself was a wrestler.

She further detailed that Triple H's experience as a wrestler makes him more sensible and considerate towards the other wrestlers.

"I think that with Triple H, he used to be a wrestler... so he knows what it is like to be a talent and he knows what it's like to do this, he knows what it is like to go out there and to excel or to make mistakes or to grow or to get. I mean he tore his quad once in the ring and finished the match. So he knows what it's like to be in the ring with us, like doing what it is that we do. He knows about all the frustration that we might have, but he's younger so like if I go to him with an idea, he's able to like process it a little differently and take it into consideration."

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Nattie.

