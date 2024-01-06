2 top stars return to WWE after 1397 days to assault Bobby Lashley's faction

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits were victims of a brutal assault by two returning superstars - who are now apparently under the leadership of Karrion Kross. In what looks to be an exciting move, the duo returned to WWE after exactly 1379 days.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley was out in the ring, revealing that 2023 was great in the sense of him joining forces with The Street Profits, but none of it materialized into success as he may have wanted it. He then declared his entry into the Royal Rumble match.

Right as soon as that was done, out came Karrion Kross and Scarlett, the latter of whom had a change in her appearance. Not only this but with them was WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. And from behind Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits came Akam and Rezar, of the Authors of Pain - returning to WWE TV for the first time since March 9th, 2020.

It's rather incredible to think that it's been just two months short of four years since AoP were last seen on WWE TV. They were aligned with Seth Rollins then, but now, they're presumably under Karrion Kross. It's going to be interesting to see what the new faction brings to the table in 2024.

