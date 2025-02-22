2 top WWE stars want to replace Bianca Belair and Naomi in the Elimination Chamber match after apparent injury; gives reason

Two WWE stars felt that it was time that Bianca Belair and Naomi were removed from the Elimination Chamber match next week. They also gave the reason for their demands.

However, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's demands went unanswered.

Tonight, Naomi was supposed to face Liv Morgan in a singles match in a continuation of their feud over Jade Cargill being attacked backstage. After Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were spotted in a previously undisclosed video, walking away from Cargill's ambulance, they came under suspicion for the assault. Bianca Belair and Naomi seemed sure they were the ones responsible, and have since attacked them, trying to make it clear that they were out for revenge.

It seemed that they were about to do the same tonight, but when they were on their way to the ring, they were ambushed and attacked from behind. They were both beaten down and left hurt on the mat until security had to get involved and take them away from the two stars.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven then confronted Nick Aldis backstage and said that since Bianca Belair and Naomi were injured, they were ready to take their place. But Aldis was not having it. He revealed that both stars were hurt but had not suffered any injuries.

He turned down their offer and said they'd get a tag team match next week but not be in the Chamber.

