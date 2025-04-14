2 WWE stars are hurt and taken to the doctor

Two WWE stars were left hurt and had to be taken to the doctor's office. This happened after they lost a match.

Ad

On WWE SmackDown this week, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven faced Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a No. 1 contenders gauntlet match to determine who will be facing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania. Bayley and Valkyria won by defeating every team they faced, including The Secret Hervice.

However, not only did they do that, but they also left Piper Niven and Alba Fyre hurt. They had to be taken to the doctor's office and were not allowed out. They had to be checked for the bumps that they took. This meant that Chelsea Green had to try and get them out, but they were too hurt for them to attend her match with her.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

She was left alone to face Zelina Vega in the match that followed, and it ended in a countout. Although the finish was botched since Green did not heard the countout reach ten, the result was that Zelina Vega walked away with the win, while Green was left with a loss heading into WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More