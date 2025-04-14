  • home icon
  • 2 WWE stars are hurt and taken to the doctor

2 WWE stars are hurt and taken to the doctor

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 14, 2025 04:43 GMT
The star was left hurt (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was left hurt (Credit: WWE.com)

Two WWE stars were left hurt and had to be taken to the doctor's office. This happened after they lost a match.

On WWE SmackDown this week, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven faced Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a No. 1 contenders gauntlet match to determine who will be facing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania. Bayley and Valkyria won by defeating every team they faced, including The Secret Hervice.

However, not only did they do that, but they also left Piper Niven and Alba Fyre hurt. They had to be taken to the doctor's office and were not allowed out. They had to be checked for the bumps that they took. This meant that Chelsea Green had to try and get them out, but they were too hurt for them to attend her match with her.

She was left alone to face Zelina Vega in the match that followed, and it ended in a countout. Although the finish was botched since Green did not heard the countout reach ten, the result was that Zelina Vega walked away with the win, while Green was left with a loss heading into WrestleMania.

