2 WWE Superstars left terrified after Montez Ford does the unthinkable

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Montez Ford bring his A-Game. He pulled off an unthinkable move during a match that left two WWE Superstars terrified, and the fans in awe.

The bout in question saw the Street Profits take on Los Garza. The Stamford-based promotion is currently on tour in Europe and the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place in Bologna, Italy, with the new WWE Tag Team Champions in action. The clash itself went in the favor of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, but there was one point when Los Garza looked like they had the advantage. Unfortunately, they were proven completely wrong by Ford in a matter of seconds.

Looking to seal the victory, Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo were planning on performing a double Superplex on Ford. However, they were completely stunned when the 34-year-old simply flipped out of it and landed firmly on his feet.

Montez Ford had a stone-cold expression after he pulled off the move, while his opponents slowly realized the terrifying situation they were in.

The smiling and laughing nature commonly associated with the Street Profits appears to be long gone. Dawkins and Ford are as ruthless as ever now, and Los Garza had every right to be terrified. This new demeanor is what won them the tag team titles, and they will surely be carrying it forward into WrestleMania 41.

