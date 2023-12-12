20-time champion appears on WWE RAW as mystery partner

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's mystery partner was revealed as a former WWE Champion.

Known as DIY, the duo have been involved in a feud with Imperium for quite some time now. Last week, they took on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match, which they won via pinfall.

On WWE RAW this week, the two teams competed in a six-man tag team match. Vinci and Kaiser had their leader, Gunther, by their side. Before the match began, The Miz was revealed as the mystery partner after DIY made their entrance.

Expand Tweet

The A-Lister got a win for his team after hitting Giovanni Vinci with the Skull Crushing Finale in the ring. In a backstage segment, The Miz challenged The Ring General to another match for the coveted Intercontinental Title. Gunther accepted the challenge but under one condition.

He stated that The Miz would no longer challenge for the championship as long as he's champion. Miz accepted the challenge, and he'll have another shot at the gold. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll get the job done this time.

Do you think The Miz can dethrone Gunther for the WWE IC Title? Sound off in the comments below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.