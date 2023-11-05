It seems like a babyface turn has been made official, and you can thank Grayson Waller for that. In an impromptu segment at Crown Jewel 2023, the Australian star was taken out, seemingly cementing the face turn of a 20-time Champion.

It was none other than The Miz who welcomed Saudi actor and comedian Ibrahim Al Hajjaj to a huge pop in Riyadh. It was supposed to be an episode of Miz TV, but Grayson Waller hijacked it and turned it into his show, the Grayson Waller Effect.

Ibrahim Al Hajjaj didn't get to speak much, but while he teased siding with Waller, he said that he wanted to be on the hottest talk show on TV - Miz TV. After getting attacked by Waller when challenging him, Ibrahim Al Hajjaj teamed up with The Miz to take the Australian star out - cementing The A-Lister's face turn.

Many felt that The Miz had quietly turned face this past week on RAW when he cut a scathing promo against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

He is set to take on Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Ivar in a Fatal-4-Way match on the RAW after Crown Jewel to determine Gunther's next challenger - a match that The A-Lister is reportedly the favorite to win.

With him clearly being positioned as a babyface, it seems like he has officially changed character after four years.

