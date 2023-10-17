20-time champion demands big WWE name endorsed by Triple H be fired live on RAW; asks for enormous change 

Triple H might not be too happy to hear this, but one of the big names he just praised during his appearance on SmackDown was called out on RAW. A top star who has won 20 championships over his long career in WWE demanded that name be fired. The superstar in question is The Miz, who wants Adam Pearce gone from the show.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Triple H shook up the wrestling world. He endorsed Adam Pearce, commending him for his work on RAW and SmackDown before promoting him as the General Manager of RAW.

He then also introduced Nick Aldis. He announced that Aldis was the new General Manager of SmackDown. This is the first time the company has had two separate general managers in a while, signaling the end of an era as Triple H broke a big rule Vince McMahon had announced.

The Miz was cutting a promo to the camera tonight on RAW, furious with how things had worked on the show. He said that he was the one who should have kicked off RAW and not Sami Zayn. He then went on to demand that Adam Pearce should be fired and, instead, Nick Aldis be appointed as the General Manager of RAW.

He was interrupted before he could continue on the rant, but his feelings were clear about Pearce and wanting Nick Aldis on RAW. It remains to be seen how The Game reacts.

