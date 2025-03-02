20-time champion returns from injury after months to take out Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025

It is official, a 20-time former WWE champion returned to confront and take out Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025. This was in the aftermath of the brutal, Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn that KO won.

The bout was just as brutal as anybody expected it would be, with Kevin Owens going on to destroy Sami Zayn. While Sami fought back valiantly, it wasn't enough to get the job done, and KO mercilessly took him out despite the pleading of several major backstage names like Petey Williams and Jason Jordan, until Randy Orton made his much awaited return.

As KO was in the ring after the match, it was none other than The Viper who came to save the day after returning for the first time in several months, since being taken out by Kevin Owens. His successful comeback from injury resulted in him hitting several RKOs to The Prizefighter.

The 20-time former champion would then take a steel chair in a resemblance to his old, vicious self. However, he threw away the chair with a more sinister idea in mind - to use the infamously banned "Punt."

As Orton went for the Punt, producers stopped him and shielded Owens from taking the banned move. The crowd was audibly furious at the producers for doing this.

Whether the incidents during the PLE today lead to a WrestleMania 41 clash between the two former friends will be interesting to see.

