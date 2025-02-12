20-year-old WWE star will be forced to retire after heartbreaking medical revelation, Ethan Page vows

A young WWE star has been medically cleared to compete against Ethan Page. However, All Ego has vowed to end his career.

After multiple failed attempts to win the NXT Championship back, Ethan Page snapped and assaulted Je'Von Evans. During the attack, he broke Evans' jaw which needed to be wired shut. However, the latter returned a few weeks later to attack Page. The 20-year-old has been waiting for the chance to get revenge but he needed to be medically cleared before he could step back into the ring.

Tonight on NXT, a doctor medically cleared Je'Von Evans to compete at Vengeance Day 2025. However, he noted that if the star reinjured himself, he might never compete again. Hence, Ava even asked Evans to sign a waiver which he did.

Later on in the show, Page appeared in a vignette and said that Evans has all the potential to become the face of WWE but he will shatter his jaw at Vengeance Day and end his career.

"What's about to happen to happen to you is not my fault. You've got a giant bull's eye on your jaw and this time I'm not going to break it, Je'Von, I'm going to shatter it... Je'Von you're looking for vengeance, after Saturday, the only thing you'll be looking for is a new career because I plan to end yours." [0:53 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Je'Von Evans will be able to get his revenge against Ethan Page at NXT Vengeance Day 2025.

