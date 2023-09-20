20-year-old WWE Superstar wants a first-time-ever match against Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship

Becky Lynch is back at the top of the mountain after she won the WWE NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her illustrious career. Recently, Chase U's Thea Hail asked for a shot against The Man.

Earlier this year, Thea Hail earned the opportunity of a lifetime when she won a Women's Battle Royal and got a shot to face NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Unfortunately, she lost the match, but there was a point during the bout where Stratton tapped out behind the referee's back.

Last night, Becky Lynch appeared on Monday Night RAW and issued an open challenge, which was answered by Natalya. Later, she stated that she was open to having more title defenses, after which Thea Hail took to Twitter (X) and threw her name in the hat. Check it out:

"I NEVER TAPPED!!! ME!!!"

Thea Hail is one of the youngest and brightest talents of the developmental brand and Chase University. It will be interesting to see if Hail gets another shot at the title in the near future.

Becky Lynch recently became Grand Slam Champion in WWE

In 2016, Becky Lynch moved to the blue brand, which drastically changed her career. Later, she became the inaugural WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and lost the title by the end of the year to Alexa Bliss.

After spending some time in limbo, she reinvented herself and turned heel for the first time on WWE's main roster. She became The Man and ended up capturing the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35.

She became the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion before going on hiatus. After her return, she captured more championships and ended up winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Lita.

Last week, Becky went down to the developmental brand and ended up defeating Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship. She became the sixth Grand Slam champion in the company's history.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.