20-year WWE veteran announces he will return on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown returns to the States following their tour of Australia last weekend, but whilst the RAW brand is off in Japan, it appears that the blue brand has returned to San Jose. Ahead of tonight's show, veteran Charles Robinson announced on Instagram that he would be making his return to the ring after &quot;way too much time&quot; away. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;After way too much time out of the ring I a@ so excited to be back in the ring for @wwe #smackdown on Friday! #wrestling #comeback #missedyou. he wrote. Charles Robinson has been a solid fixture in WWE for close to 25 years and is someone that many fans know by name. He was also known as &quot;Lil Naitch&quot; when he was working woth Ric Flair, but has been part of many different storylines with fellow stars throughout the course of his career. Charles Robinson didn't make the trip to Australia with WWEMany popular names made the trip to the other side of the world for the Australia tour, which saw the company present SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and RAW from Perth over the course of the weekend. There were also live events in Melbourne later in the week before the RAW roster flew out to Japan to be part of the live events earlier today. One name who didn't make the trip was Charles Robinson, who instead remained at home and was asking fans for their thoughts on Crown Jewel. The company has many referees, and it seems that Robinson made the choice not to go and instead he was covered by the other officials. SmackDown will take place tonight in San Jose, and the match between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu could headline the show, if Fatu is able to compete since reports suggest he has picked up an injury.