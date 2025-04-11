A former WWE champion has talked about how he can no longer wrestle due to health issues. He detailed what they were.

On D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel, he sat with 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards to discuss the most dangerous bumps in wrestling history. They talked about some of the worst, including the bump where Darby Allin fell from a ladder through glass set on chairs during Sting's retirement match.

D-Von Dudley discussed the limit to what a wrestler's body can take in such situations.

"It can only take so much. And us as talent, we know that." (3:50 - 3:55)

Stevie Richards indicated that he was done with wrestling in the ring. He said that he could no longer take a bump, and due to issues with his spine, he was forced to retire. He detailed the problems that he was dealing with and talked about why it was another reason stars like Darby Allin should be careful about taking bumps that might shorten their careers.

The WWE veteran pointed out that he had been safe for most of his career and saved the really brutal bumps for when he was in bigger matches or feuds that needed them, but he was still suffering from his career as a wrestler.

"As personally, as somebody who... my bump card has been punched. I've had spinal issues over the past few years, and that's with living a relatively clean career. In a way, I've done the stupid stuff only at the payoff matches, like certain cage matches." (3:57 - 4:16)

The star is still on YouTube, where he talks about different aspects of wrestling, but his career is over, and he will not be taking any more bumps in the ring.

