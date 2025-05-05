21-time WWE champion questions potential return after 1,368 days: "Once in a while, I get the itch"

An ex-WWE Superstar recently opened up about the possibility of returning to the ring after more than 1,300 days since his last match. The veteran had some medical problems a couple of years ago but has since recovered.

Stevie Richards made his name in ECW as part of the Blue World Order, a parody of WCW's New World Order. He switched to WCW in 1997 but returned to The Land of Extreme in just a few months.

Richards signed with WWE in 1999 and was with the company until 2008. He was mostly known as a member of Right to Censor and for his partnership with Victoria. He wrestled for various independent promotions after being released and now works as a YouTuber.

On a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, Richards and his co-host James Romero discussed Daniel Bryan's comments about retirement. Romero asked the 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion if he felt the need to get back in the ring at 53 years old.

"Once in a while, I get the itch, and I say, ‘Man, I wonder if I could still run the rope, take a bump?’ Or I'll go to D-Von’s [Dudley] school, and I wonder if I could still roll around with the younger guys. Not take a ton of bumps and get physical at like live rounds, high-level, high-pace type stuff. But I want to see if I can still do it at 53 years old," Richards said. [6:17 - 6:39]

Stevie Richards last wrestled on August 6, 2021, at Southern Honor Wrestling's Rumblejack event in a 31-man Rumblejack Match. His final televised WWE match was on July 29, 2008, losing to The Brian Kendrick on SmackDown.

Stevie Richards open to WWE return in Saudi Arabia

On the same episode of The Stevie Richards Show, Richards said that if he got offered millions to do a wrestling show in Saudi Arabia, he would do it in a heartbeat.

"If somebody turned around and said, ‘Hey, we need you for Saudi Arabia. Here's a few million dollars.’ My wife, myself, Pokey, my cat, everybody's going to Saudi Arabia," Richards said. [7:09 - 7:27 in the video above]

Richards suffered from an infection in 2023, resulting in back pain, and it was even deemed fatal. He has since fully recovered and has found a new career as a YouTuber with 110,000 subscribers and counting.

