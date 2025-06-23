21-year-old star confirms return for WWE show alongside The Undertaker

A young star has confirmed her return for a WWE show. She will be coming back alongside The Undertaker.

Zena Sterling is back on a WWE show again. The Stamford-based promotion launched LFG earlier this year, and the show turned out to be a huge success. It featured several rising stars learning the ropes of becoming WWE stars under the mentorship of legends like Mickie James, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and The Undertaker. Season One of LFG was won by Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy, who have since signed a contract with NXT. Troy even competed for the NXT Championship against Oba Femi recently.

Given the show's popularity, LFG has already returned for a second season, which starts tonight. This year's mentors include Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T, The Undertaker, and Michelle McCool. Ahead of the season premiere, Zena Sterling took to social media to confirm that she will be part of season two. The 21-year-old star was also a strong contender in season one, marking her return to the show.

"ZENA is BACK TONIGHT!! Who’s watching?! 👀💚 #WWE #WWELFG #ZENAtion 10pm EST on @aetv."

Check out her post below:

It will be interesting to see who will win season two of WWE LFG.

