  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 21-year-old star confirms return for WWE show alongside The Undertaker

21-year-old star confirms return for WWE show alongside The Undertaker

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jun 23, 2025 02:18 GMT
The Undertaker
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

A young star has confirmed her return for a WWE show. She will be coming back alongside The Undertaker.

Ad

Zena Sterling is back on a WWE show again. The Stamford-based promotion launched LFG earlier this year, and the show turned out to be a huge success. It featured several rising stars learning the ropes of becoming WWE stars under the mentorship of legends like Mickie James, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and The Undertaker. Season One of LFG was won by Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy, who have since signed a contract with NXT. Troy even competed for the NXT Championship against Oba Femi recently.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Given the show's popularity, LFG has already returned for a second season, which starts tonight. This year's mentors include Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T, The Undertaker, and Michelle McCool. Ahead of the season premiere, Zena Sterling took to social media to confirm that she will be part of season two. The 21-year-old star was also a strong contender in season one, marking her return to the show.

"ZENA is BACK TONIGHT!! Who’s watching?! 👀💚 #WWE #WWELFG #ZENAtion 10pm EST on @aetv."
Ad

Check out her post below:

It will be interesting to see who will win season two of WWE LFG.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications