21-year-old star takes The Undertaker's advice and calls out Oba Femi; gets beaten up by four men

Last week on WWE NXT, The Undertaker approached Je'Von Evans backstage and gave him a piece of advice. The Young OG called out Oba Femi on this week's show, but he got attacked by Trick Williams and High Ryze.Je'Von cut a promo in the ring and revealed that The Undertaker advised him to go after the biggest dog in the yard. He was about to call out someone, but the TNA World Champion came out. Trick Williams said the biggest dog had finally arrived, referring to himself. He gave Evans some advice of his own, which was not to try him.Je'Von Evans reminded Williams that he got chokeslammed last week by The Undertaker. The latter said he was still the TNA Champion and the biggest thing in NXT and TNA. The Young OG told Trick that the person he wanted to call out was Oba Femi and not him. The heel responded by saying that The Ruler wished he was Trick Williams.He then said he was going to take what Oba had and become a double champion. Je'Von warned Trick not to get in his way. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe came out. Evans attacked The Kardiak Kid but he got jumped by the four heels.