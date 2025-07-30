  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Undertaker
  • 21-year-old star takes The Undertaker's advice and calls out Oba Femi; gets beaten up by four men

21-year-old star takes The Undertaker's advice and calls out Oba Femi; gets beaten up by four men

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 30, 2025 01:43 GMT
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image via WWE.com)
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image via WWE.com)

Last week on WWE NXT, The Undertaker approached Je'Von Evans backstage and gave him a piece of advice. The Young OG called out Oba Femi on this week's show, but he got attacked by Trick Williams and High Ryze.

Ad

Je'Von cut a promo in the ring and revealed that The Undertaker advised him to go after the biggest dog in the yard. He was about to call out someone, but the TNA World Champion came out. Trick Williams said the biggest dog had finally arrived, referring to himself. He gave Evans some advice of his own, which was not to try him.

Je'Von Evans reminded Williams that he got chokeslammed last week by The Undertaker. The latter said he was still the TNA Champion and the biggest thing in NXT and TNA. The Young OG told Trick that the person he wanted to call out was Oba Femi and not him. The heel responded by saying that The Ruler wished he was Trick Williams.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He then said he was going to take what Oba had and become a double champion. Je'Von warned Trick not to get in his way. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe came out. Evans attacked The Kardiak Kid but he got jumped by the four heels.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications