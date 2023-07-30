21-year-old star wants to challenge Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship 

NXT star Roxanne Perez has shared that she wants a match against Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship.

The Empress of Tomorrow has held the gold since dethroning Bianca Belair at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, ending her reign at 420 days. She's currently scheduled to defend it against Charlotte Flair and Belair in a triple-threat match at SummerSlam. However, The Queen and The EST of WWE aren't the only ones eying her title.

During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of CageSide Seats, Roxanne Perez was asked who she would pick if she could issue a challenge to anyone on the RAW or SmackDown roster to face her on NXT. She responded with:

“Hmm. I think I would go with Asuka and I would challenge her for that [WWE Women’s] Championship," said Perez.

Roxanne Perez says she wants to test herself in the ring against Asuka

The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the most decorated superstars in the entire company right now. She's also a former Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank winner.

Roxanne Perez said she would like to have a singles match against Becky Lynch and Bayley, but she wants to test herself against the current WWE Women's Champion.

“You know, I was thinking Becky [Lynch] and then I thought Bayley, because those are the two people that are dream matches I wanna have. I’ve been able to get in the ring with Bayley, but I haven’t had a singles match with her. And I really, really wanna get in the ring with Becky Lynch. But I also want to test myself, I guess, against a champion. And I think Asuka’s a legend and I just respect her so much and I would love to just test myself against her," said Perez.

Roxanne Perez is set to collide with Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild Match at WWE NXT's The Great American Bash.

