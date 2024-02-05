21-year-old wrestler Asahi tragically dies; big show canceled

Pro wrestler Asahi has passed away at only 21 years of age.

The star made her debut at the age of only 14 for Ice Ribbon wrestling in the famous Korakuen Hall in an incredible first-time match against All Japan Women's Champion Manami Toyota.

The news was broken by the Actwres girl'Z promotion in Japan. The tweet from the company stated that she had passed away in an unexpected accident. The announcement didn't make any elaboration on the nature of the accident. It was later reported that she potentially passed away in a car accident, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The promotion also said that they were canceling the February 9 Shinkiba performance that they had scheduled, adding that they would provide an update later.

Expand Tweet

The wrestler had taken a break in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic as she had to work in both the sport and the school, but in 2021, she returned to wrestling once again.

Her contract with Ice Ribbon ended last year, after which she chose to join Actwres girl'Z. She requested a loan to the promotion for three months initially but had then chosen to go full-time.

She last wrestled on January 31.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the family and friends of Asahi in this tragic time.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE