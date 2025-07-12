21-year-old WWE star potentially seriously injured; picks up massive victory nonetheless

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Premium Live Event kicked off with the singles blockbuster between Je'Von Evans and Jasper Troy.

Ad

The entire bout was as expected, a clash of two different styles, and Troy is a powerhouse. At the same time, Evans is a certified high-flyer. Moreover, the Young OG entered the bout with already injured ribs. The 21-year-old star hit his ribs in a backstage brawl with the LFG winner on last week's edition of NXT.

Troy entirely dominated the bout, taking advantage of Evans' hurt ribs, relentlessly targeting the 21-year-old star throughout the bout with his vicious slams and attacks.

Ad

Trending

Je’Von Evans appeared to be seriously injured at some points during the punishing match. However, the 21-year-old superstar managed to collect himself toward the end of the bout and connected a Frog Splash on Troy, quickly recovered, and reversed Evans’ springboard move to a chokeslam.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

As it seemed all over for The Young OG, and the LFG Winner was about to connect his finishing slam, using his in-ring intellect, Evans reversed Jasper’s maneuver and rolled him into a pin and captured the unexpected victory. This marked a shocking beginning of WWE The Great American Bash with an underdog capturing win despite being potentially injured.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!