21-year-old WWE star potentially seriously injured; picks up massive victory nonetheless

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Premium Live Event kicked off with the singles blockbuster between Je'Von Evans and Jasper Troy.
The entire bout was as expected, a clash of two different styles, and Troy is a powerhouse. At the same time, Evans is a certified high-flyer. Moreover, the Young OG entered the bout with already injured ribs. The 21-year-old star hit his ribs in a backstage brawl with the LFG winner on last week's edition of NXT.
Troy entirely dominated the bout, taking advantage of Evans' hurt ribs, relentlessly targeting the 21-year-old star throughout the bout with his vicious slams and attacks.
Je’Von Evans appeared to be seriously injured at some points during the punishing match. However, the 21-year-old superstar managed to collect himself toward the end of the bout and connected a Frog Splash on Troy, quickly recovered, and reversed Evans’ springboard move to a chokeslam.
As it seemed all over for The Young OG, and the LFG Winner was about to connect his finishing slam, using his in-ring intellect, Evans reversed Jasper’s maneuver and rolled him into a pin and captured the unexpected victory. This marked a shocking beginning of WWE The Great American Bash with an underdog capturing win despite being potentially injured.
