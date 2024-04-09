22-year-old star makes RAW debut; defeats former WWE champion

A current champion made her WWE Monday Night RAW debut this week on the night after WrestleMania XL. Her name is Roxanne Perez and she's the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

The Prodigy won the title for the second time in her career at NXT Stand and Deliver this past Saturday by dethroning Lyra Valkyria. She is the second NXT star to make a surprise appearance on WWE RAW, as Ilja Dragunov was involved in the opening match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Roxanne Perez went one-on-one with Indi Hartwell, who is a former NXT Women's Champion. Perez hit her with a punch immediately after the bell rang. She then jumped on Hartwell's back and tried to lock her in a rear-naked choke. Indi dropped her on the mat and Roxy hit a dropkick followed by a Russian Leg Sweep.

Indi Hartwell hit her opponent with a few clotheslines and ate an uppercut in the corner. Candice LeRae, who was at ringside, tripped Perez. She then distracted the referee, and Roxanne raked Indi in the eye. The NXT Women's Champion hit her Pop Rox finishing move to win the match via pinfall.

What did you think about Roxy's first match on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments below!

