  • 22-year-old star teases leaving WWE for TNA after being kicked out of the building 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 05, 2024 04:09 GMT
Could this star leave WWE for TNA Wrestling? [Image credits: tnawrestling.com & wwe.com]

A current WWE Superstar has teased leaving the Stamford-based promotion for TNA Wrestling after he had a big meltdown on NXT. The person in question is Brooks Jensen, who is a former NXT UK Tag Team Champion.

The 22-year-old star is seemingly frustrated with the way he is being used, and he has made it known on social media. A few days ago, he took a major shot at NXT head booker Shawn Michaels by sharing a photo of a sign on X/Twitter that said "Bret would book better."

During a commercial break on WWE NXT this week, Brooks Jensen went off on Vic Joseph and Booker T, who were on the commentary desk. He later posted a clip on X/Twitter stating that he was kicked out of the arena and teased going to TNA Wrestling.

"....When I try to voice my opinion, when I try to ask the questions of why, instead of sitting back and taking it, they throw me out of the building? You know what the best thing about this is now? I can go anywhere I want. Who knows? Maybe I can make an impact," Brooks Jensen said. [0:23 - 0:49]

You can check out Brooks Jensen's original tweet here.

On WWE NXT this week, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her in-ring debut for the show. This means it is possible that Brooks Jensen could make a surprise appearance on a TNA Wrestling show.

