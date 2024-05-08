22-year-old WWE star defeats Chelsea Green in a major championship match

Chelsea Green collided with Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship on the latest episode of the white and gold brand. The bout took place in the main event of the show, and only one of them walked out with the title.

The Hot Mess was a part of the white and gold brand before moving up to the main roster, but she never held the coveted title before. She has defended a title in NXT, however, as she and her tag team partner, Piper Niven, defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail on Night Two of the NXT Halloween Havoc in October last year.

During the match on NXT this week, Chelsea Green quickly went for a roll-up and almost won, but Roxanne Perez managed to kick out. The 22-year-old star nailed the challenger with an uppercut in the ring and got a two-count.

The two stars exchanged strikes and Green nailed The Prodigy with a Rough Ryder, which only got a two-count. Green took out Perez with two clotheslines and hit a few elbow strikes in the corner. She followed it up with a facebuster and got another two-count.

Later on, Roxanne Perez sent Chelsea Green crashing into the mat with a Frankensteiner off the top rope. In the end, she hit the Pop Rox to win the match and retain her NXT Women's Championship.

