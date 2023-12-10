22-year-old WWE star makes surprise return on major WWE show after 130 days; attacks current champion

Another WWE star made a surprise appearance at NXT Deadline, as Cora Jade returned after 130 days and attacked a current champion.

The final Premium Live Event of the year has been loaded with a bunch of surprises. The show was opened by The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels, who was involved in an in-ring segment with CM Punk. Rey Mysterio also showed up during the event, his first appearance since undergoing a knee injury.

The Women's Iron Survivor Challenge involved Blair Davenport, Tiffany Stratton, Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan, and Lash Legend. Davenport got the lead by scoring the first pinfall. Henley was the next star to win a fall. Lash Legend came in and immediately took the lead with 2.

Blair got another fall, and she was back on the lead with 3. As a result, she won the match and was declared the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. After the bout, she got on the mic and addressed her upcoming WWE NXT Women's Title match against Lyra Valkyria.

The champion came out and held up her belt on the entranceway. Cora Jade then attacked her from behind and raised the belt, signaling that she wants a shot at the gold.

