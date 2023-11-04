22-year-old WWE star returned and competed for the first time in nearly half a year

WWE is currently focused on the superstars of today as several of them have dominated their respective divisions. However, a star of tomorrow returned to the promotion and competed for the first time in nearly half a year in a Dark match.

Earlier this year, WWE introduced new talent on the developmental brand as many stars reached their heights on NXT and were ready to leave the brand during the upcoming Draft. One such star was Oba Femi who made his NXT debut against Oro Mensha and quickly won.

However, he vanished from weekly television after the match and didn't appear at live events as well. Recently, he made his return to the brand and faced Brooks Jensen during a Dark match. Fans online were happy to see the young star return to the brand even though he lost.

Until now, the young star had not appeared in a WWE ring since May 2023. It's unclear why Femi was absent from television and live events as there were no reports of an injury. It will be interesting to see what he will do next on the developmental brand.

35-year-old star is reportedly set to return to WWE

Earlier this year, there were rumors regarding Kairi Sane's return to WWE. However, Sane was working in Japan at the time where she also became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion.

In 2020, The Pirate Princess made her last televised appearance for the company when she and Asuka feuded against Bayley and Sasha Banks on WWE RAW during the Pandemic Era.

According to WrestleVotes, the former NXT Women's Champion has appeared on the internal roster list. It means the company has signed her as reported and planning to use her in upcoming storylines. Check it out:

"After what feels like months of speculation, I’m told Kairi Sane has reappeared on the internal talent roster. Her return to the company is imminent."

Another report claimed that she could most likely appear for tomorrow's Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

