22-year-old WWE star wins first match in 168 days at recent show

On the latest edition of WWE NXT, Cora Jade collided with Karmen Petrovic, which was her first singles match since July.

After the bell rang, Jade shoved Petrovic. The latter then asked the former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion what she wanted, only for her to get shoved again. Cora went for a punch, but Karmen blocked it and hit her opponent with a jab followed by a heel kick.

Cora Jade sent Karmen Petrovic into the corner and nailed her with multiple shoulder blocks. Jade hit Karmen with a knee to the face in the corner, CM Punk style. Cora hit her opponent with an elbow to the back while she was resting on the ropes, which got a two-count. She then hit Petrovic with a series of kicks in the corner. Cora Jade hit Karmen with another kick and stopped her after she tried to fight back.

Cora went for a kick again, but nobody was home, which resulted in her being taken down. Karmen hit her opponent with a Cyclone Kick and got a two-count. Cora then stunned Petrovic by sending her into the ropes. She hit her with a DDT to win the match. This was the first time Cora won a televised singles match since she defeated Kelani Jordan in July.

