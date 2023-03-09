22-year-old WWE Superstar provides an update regarding his debut 

WWE is set to head for the biggest event of the year as WrestleMania 39 is around the corner and some superstars have punched their tickets for the event. Recently, former NCAA Champion Gable Steveson revealed that his debut with the company is near.

In 2021, Gable Steveson expressed his interest in working with the company and announced that he would be signing with WWE. A year later, he retired from the NCAA after winning the championship and left to pursue a career in professional wrestling.

However, fans have not seen or heard anything regarding Steveson in a while. Speaking to MMA Hour, the 22-year-old superstar provided an update regarding his future in professional wrestling. Check it out:

“I’m 22 and next year I’ll be 23 at the Olympic games. It’s definitely a blessing to be able to call yourself an Olympic gold medalist and to be able to have the WWE fans recognize you with that, but in my eyes, there’s always a next and there’s always a bigger show to accomplish. WWE is another show to accomplish, but being a two-time Olympic gold medalist is also on the top of my list.”

Steveson also added that he would soon make his television debut and it most likely will happen after WrestleMania 39.

“I’m pretty close to debuting and being on-screen. I’m just waiting for that call and waiting for that time... And when I mean really, really soon, probably after [WrestleMania] or just a little bit after that. I think being able to understand that this game is different, and it’s a process and I’m going to follow the process the right way and just keep moving forward.” [H/T - NoDQ]

It will be interesting to see when and which show the Olympic athlete will be assigned to, as he has appeared several times on the main roster.

Gable Steveson once attacked WWE RAW star Chad Gable at WrestleMania

After signing with WWE in 2021, Gable Steveson appeared on an episode of RAW during the Draft and was drafted to the red brand. However, the Olympus athlete has not wrestled a single match for the company.

In 2022, Alpha Academy feuded with RK-Bro and even defeated the duo for the RAW Tag Team Championship. However, Orton and Riddle regained their titles back in less than a few weeks.

The two teams, along with the Street Profits, met at WrestleMania 38 for the RAW Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat match. In the end, Riddle got the win for his team and retained the titles.

After the match, Gable wanted to teach Gable Steveson a lesson, but Steveson ended up hitting the former RAW Tag Team Champion with a suplex to celebrate. His last appearance on television was during Kurt Angle's birthday celebration on SmackDown.

