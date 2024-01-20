22-year-old WWE Superstar recalls how she felt moments before her Royal Rumble debut last year

A current WWE Superstar who made her Royal Rumble match debut last year recalled her feelings and thoughts before the match.

Roxanne Perez is one of the top female stars in the women's division in WWE NXT. She has been one of the most beloved superstars on the roster and has always punched above her weight, despite her diminutive stature.

Roxanne Perez had one of her most cherished moments of her life around this time last year when she had defeated Mandy Rose to become the NXT Women's Champion. Moreover, Perez also made her main roster debut in the 2023 Royal Rumble match. She entered the match at number eight and lasted four and a half minutes before she was eliminated by Damage CTRL.

Recently, WWE posted a video to their YouTube channel of several superstars reacting to the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. During the video, Perez was paired up with Booker T who asked her what she was feeling backstage before the match. Perez replied that she was getting chills as the counter counted down, but she tried to soak in the moment as much as possible.

“Every single time the timer would start counting down, I would get chills, just because it was like I know you [Booker T] always told me, just to soak up the moment, take in the moment as much as you can. So that’s what I was doing when I was back there, I was looking around, I was surrounded by women that inspired me as a kid watching this. It was really surreal, every single moment.” [H/T Fightful]

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez shares her thoughts as she came out in the Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble match is a dream match for several WWE Superstars because it can catapult them to almost instant success. Hence, there are a lot of nerves involved when a superstar makes their debut in the match.

Roxanne Perez revealed that she was trying to soak in the moment as she went out there and the crowd reaction to her is something she will never forget.

“I was thinking I gotta take it all in. I went out there, I stood there for a few seconds. I’m gonna look at them, I’m gonna take this moment in. The adrenaline was crazy. That fire, when the crowd started coming with me, it is literally a moment I will never forget.” [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen who will win the 2024 Royal Rumble match and head to WrestleMania this year.

