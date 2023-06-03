22-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message to former Toxic Attraction member by calling her a "legend"

Toxic Attraction was one of the most popular factions in NXT history. The group consisted of Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin.

Jayne, who celebrated her 27th birthday on 2nd June, received a wholesome birthday wish from her fellow NXT star, Cora Jade.

Taking to Instagram, Jade shared a collage of her photos with the former Toxic Attraction member. She wished her with a three-word message.

"Happy birthday legend @jacyjaynewwe," wrote Jade.

Much like Jayne, Jade is also a heel on NXT television. She is also a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and betrayed her tag team partner, Roxanne Perez.

Similarly, Jayne also held the NXT Women's Tag Team Title alongside Dolin, who was betrayed by the former following Mandy Rose's departure from WWE. In fact, Jayne and Dolin are former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Jacy Jayne suffered a major loss to her former Toxic Attraction stablemate Gigi Dolin in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match

On the latest edition of NXT TV, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin finally squared off in a highly awaited trilogy match. This time, the two women crossed paths in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match and Dolin ended up with the win.

Earlier this year, during a segment with Bayley on NXT, Jayne betrayed Dolin and ended Toxic Attraction in the process. The two superstars were the only remaining members of the faction after Mandy Rose's WWE release.

Jayne and Dolin first squared off in a match at NXT Roadblock where Dolin came out on top. This was followed up by the rematch on NXT TV and this time around, it was Jayne who got the last laugh.

Following the trilogy, both Jayne and Dolin are expected to go their separate paths and focus on their singles careers.

