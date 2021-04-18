22-Year WWE veteran says Big E is not "the guy" to dethrone Roman Reigns

Jimmy Korderas has given his take on whether or not Big E should be the man to finally lift the Universal Championship from current champion Roman Reigns.

In a recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, the 22-year WWE veteran praised Big E and said he and Roman Reigns would work well together. However, the former WWE referee also said he feels Big E is not "the guy" to take the title from Reigns.

Korderas suggested Big E could be used as what some may refer to as 'filler talent' between this moment in time and a time in the future when Reigns is ready to face top-level opposition, like The Rock or Brock Lesnar.

Here's what Jimmy Korderas had to say about the prospect of Big E facing Roman Reigns:

"I know some people have mentioned Big E, and I do like Big E, and I think he would match up well with Roman Reigns, but at the same time I don’t see him being the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns. But I can see him being a guy that, well, let’s go into the next pay-per-view. WrestleMania Backlash, I’m assuming Edge and Daniel Bryan will have a role to play in that. But going forward beyond that, like I said, Big E could be the guy to get us to that big name, like we mentioned. Like a possible Brock (Lesnar) or a Rock. I don’t see him being the guy just yet."

Roman Reigns defeated both Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37 to retain his Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns was recently challenged by Cesaro on SmackDown

Face to face with the Tribal Chef #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qmSgRdouz3 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) April 17, 2021

On the first episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania, Roman Reigns was confronted by Cesaro. However, Reigns ignored the veteran, opting to have his cousin, Jey Uso, face The Swiss Superman instead.

Advertisement

Cesaro was well on his way to victory until he was ambushed by his WrestleMania opponent, Seth Rollins, thus ending the bout.

If things play out the way they seem to be going, we could be looking at another match between The Messiah and Cesaro before the latter finally gets his hands on The Tribal Chief.