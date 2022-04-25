23-Time Tag Team Champion credits Triple H for getting a backstage role in WWE

D-Von Dudley revealed that it was Triple H who was responsible for getting him a backstage job in WWE.

The Game has been one of the most pivotal figures in WWE in the last two decades — both on and off-screen. While his run between 2000 to 2013 saw him become a legend of the business, the last eight years have seen him transition into more of a backstage figure.

In the most recent episode of Table Talk with Konnor, D-Von Dudley appeared and explained how Triple H is personally responsible for him having a role as a backstage producer in WWE. D-Von Dudley, who is a 23-time tag team champion across ECW, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW, Impact Wrestling (fka TNA), and WWE, went into detail about how he got the role:

“Well, one of the things I like to say is Triple H knew what he was doing. What he did for NXT was truly amazing. So at the Hall of Fame this year, when Triple H came out to sit down, and the fans were saying ‘Thank you Hunter’, I thought it was great. I kind of got goosebumps because when Bubba and I were no longer going to be with WWE, Hunter gave me the opportunity to be a producer backstage." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

He went into detail by stating that he initially wanted to continue wrestling, but the best alternative was to take the role as a backstage producer:

"Listen, I could have left and gone elsewhere. Me and Bubba could have still probably been together, maybe went to ROH and wrestled there, but I didn’t want to wrestle anywhere else but WWE. But still, Hunter knew that, and Hunter came to me right before me and Bubba went out and said, ‘Listen, I have an opportunity for you to be a producer.’ At first, I didn’t want to do it because I wanted to wrestle. He said, ‘Well, we have this opportunity. What would you like to do’, and I said, ‘Well, I have no other choice.’"

You can listen to the full episode below:

Triple H is no longer an in-ring competitor

Triple H confirmed late last month that his in-ring career is officially over. While he never got to have a formal retirement match, his last full official bout was against Randy Orton, while his last WrestleMania bout was a win against his long-time rival Batista in the latter's retirement match.

While The Game may never get a formal retirement bout, his last two matches will be remembered. He entered elite territory with all his accomplishments and will forever go down as one of the all-time greats.

He received a wave of love and support from his peers and fans alike when he revealed that his medical condition would prevent him from ever stepping in the ring again.

