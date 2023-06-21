23-year-old star makes long-awaited WWE debut 624 days after being drafted

A 23-year-old star finally made his WWE debut 624 days after being drafted.

Gable Steveson is a freestyle wrestler who won a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics. He also won a gold medal in the 2021 Pan American Championships. His technical prowess on the mat has garnered him worldwide acclaim.

After dominating the mat at such a young age, Gable Steveson decided to pursue a career in WWE as a professional wrestler. He finally signed a NIL deal with the company in 2021 making him the second Olympic gold medalist after Kurt Angle to sign with the company.

Gable Steveson was drafted to RAW as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. He made a few brief appearances after being drafted but nothing came of it.

Tonight on NXT Gold Rush, Eddy Thorpe was watching old footage of the RAW Underground matches in order to prepare for his upcoming match against Damon Kemp. Gable Steveson walked in and offered to help Eddy Thorpe to prepare for this match.

This looks like it will be Gable Steveson's first major program since signing a deal with the company in 2021. It may not be long before he makes his in-ring debut as well.

