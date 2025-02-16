23-year-old star surpasses Asuka and sets a huge new record in WWE

Asuka is truly the gold standard in NXT history regardless of the era. The Japanese legend's unprecedented run of dominance allowed her to set several records, one of which has been surpassed by a 23-year-old star.

That star is none other than The Prodigy Roxanne Perez, who may have very well had her final hurrah on NXT tonight. She has etched her name in the brand's history as one of the few multi-time Women's Champions. The former Rok-C competed for the coveted title against Giulia, Bayley, and Cora Jade at Vengeance Day 2025.

WWE revealed that Roxanne Perez surpassed Asuka for the most NXT Premium Live Event appearances in history. The Empress of Tomorrow had a whopping ten appearances between October 2015 and August 2017.

It's a bit unclear what WWE considers a Premium Live Event in NXT because, according to Cagematch, Roxanne Perez technically surpassed The Empress in the summer of 2024.

Perez has been in NXT for well over two years. Considering her age, it is not a bad thing. But when talking about superstars at Perez's level, which are few and far between, it seems like she should already be on the main roster.

With seemingly nothing left to do on the black-and-silver brand, Perez may have to follow in Asuka's footsteps to try and achieve everything she can on the main roster. But the NXT women's division may lose one of its biggest names in the process.

