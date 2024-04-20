23-year-old wrestler 'gutted' after Rhea Ripley vacates title; shares honest thoughts on Liv Morgan

A 23-year-old star is excited to see a potential feud between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan when The Eradicator returns.

Ashley Vega is a professional wrestler from the United Kingdom who was recently featured in an Instagram video shared by TNA Wrestling. She is a big fan of both Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

Morgan recently attacked Ripley and the latter suffered a legitimate injury as a result. Mami will be out of action for a brief period and a new Women's World Champion is bound to be crowned on the upcoming episode of RAW. Here's what Ashley had to say about Ripley's injury and a potential feud with Morgan:

"I was really gutted. I'm a big Rhea Ripley fan and I think her long reign was from start to finish, really, really good for what she's done with the belt and the women's division. But, I am really excited to see if Liv Morgan will go for the belt. I do think that their rivalry has been building up and to be honest, I'm looking forward to it. As much as I love Rhea and I love Liv, so, for me, I'm excited to see their feud when Rhea is healthy and healed." [4:59 - 5:34]

It will be interesting to see when Mami will return to WWE programming.

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were inseparable about two

years ago

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan had a brief run as a tag team back in 2022. The duo competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 but failed to win the belts.

Their alliance came to an end when The Nightmare turned against Liv shortly after The Show of Shows. Morgan went on to become the SmackDown Women's Champion while Ripley joined The Judgment Day on RAW. Liv would want nothing but to become the new Women's World Champion now that Ripley is nowhere in the title picture.

