23-year-old WWE star announces RAW return; puts Rhea Ripley on notice

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 05, 2025 03:39 GMT
Rhea Ripley is the Women
Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Champion on RAW's Netflix premiere (Images via WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion, so it's not surprising that other WWE stars are targeting her. This includes Roxanne Perez, who made a big announcement on NXT this week.

The Prodigy made history last Saturday night at the Royal Rumble. She broke the record for the longest time spent in a Women's Rumble match. On WWE NXT this week, a summit was scheduled between her, Bayley, and Giula.

The three stars are set to collide in a Triple Threat match at Vengeance Day next week for the coveted NXT Women's Title. Roxy and The Role Model had a conversation in the ring before The Beautiful Madness came out.

Roxanne told Bayley that she acted like she came back to NXT to mentor her but she actually came for the title. Perez then added that after her Royal Rumble appearance, she also wants more, and she wants all the titles. She explained that she wanted to make her childhood dream come true.

Roxanne Perez said her vision was clear after the Rumble, and announced that she was going to appear on RAW next week. If she wants to win all the titles in WWE, she'll have to go past Rhea Ripley.

