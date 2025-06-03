  • home icon
  • 23-year-old WWE star helps The Judgment Day defeat two former champions on RAW

23-year-old WWE star helps The Judgment Day defeat two former champions on RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 03, 2025 02:55 GMT
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are longtime friends (Image via WWE.com)
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are longtime friends (Image via WWE.com)

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh took on The War Raiders in a tag team match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Roxanne Perez interfered in the bout to help the heels potentially get a future tag team title opportunity.

Finn and Erik started things off. The latter took down the former Universal Champion with a shoulder tackle and JD hit Erik with a big boot in the corner. Ivar got the tag and dropped McDonagh with a backbody drop and a powerslam. He sent Balor off the apron with a backflip and Erik slammed his partner onto JD McDonagh at ringside.

The New Day were on commentary but they got ejected from ringside by the referee. McDonagh took down Ivar with a moonsault in the ring but the Judgment Day member got dropped on the mat with a spinning side slam. Later on, Finn Balor spiked Ivar with an elbow to the chest and JD wiped out Erik with a springboard moonsault to the floor.

Roxanne Perez came out and caused a distraction. This allowed JD McDonagh to attack Ivar and Finn Balor hit the latter with a Coup de Grace to give The Judgment Day the win. Balor revealed backstage that The Prodigy helped them get a future shot at the World Tag Team Titles.

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
