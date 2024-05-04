23-year-old WWE star predicts Tiffany Stratton to pull off upset at Backlash France

Tiffany Stratton is fresh on the main roster, but a large section of the WWE Universe believes that "It's Tiffy Time" already. Ahead of her big Women's Championship match at Backlash France, 23-year-old NXT star Cora Jade feels that Tiffy might pull off an upset.

During an interview on the "Extraa Dhamaal" show prior to Backlash France, Cora Jade was asked who she thinks will prevail in the Women's Championship triple threat between Bayley, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton.

The young NXT star compared Bayley's moment at WrestleMania XL to Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Championship on the same show. While she acknowledged the veteran awareness of The Role Model and Naomi, Cora Jade feels it is Tiffany Stratton who has the most momentum heading into Backlash France, and she will pull off the upset.

Stratton's work at Elimination Chamber: Perth in February was her breakout performance. This was evident as the live crowd was loudly chanting "Tiffy Time" repeatedly. The mood changed as the Australian fans were outright disappointed when Liv Morgan eliminated Stratton from the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

