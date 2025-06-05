23-year-old WWE star reveals the best advice she received from Booker T and Shawn Michaels

A WWE RAW Superstar has opened up about the advice she received from Booker T and Shawn Michaels. Roxanne Perez trained under the two wrestling legends.

Ad

The Prodigy learned how to wrestle in the former WCW Champion's Reality of Wrestling School. She went on to sign with WWE and worked with The Heartbreak Kid in NXT, where she made a big name for herself before being called up to the main roster.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Roxanne Perez stated that Shawn Michaels and Booker T advised her to always be aware that she was the best wherever she was, regardless of her size and experience.

Ad

Trending

"Honestly, I think the best advice that I've gotten from both of them is, regardless of my experience, regardless of my size, especially coming from Shawn Michaels, always know that you are the best in any room that you stand in. Both of them have told me that, and I think that that's such great advice because, especially coming into a locker room with Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Natalya, all of these women that have paved the way, I have to know, no, I'm the prodigy, and I belong here," said Perez.

Ad

The 23-year-old WWE star added:

"And regardless of any other circumstances, that maybe other people may not see me as on the same level, I know that I'm on the same level because I've worked for 10 years to get to that level. So yeah, I think that both of them have told me that, and that has stuck with me throughout my entire career." [From 2:35 - 3:33]

Ad

Ad

Roxanne Perez will compete in her first WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Saturday

The Prodigy is among the six women who will collide in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Saturday. Whoever climbs the ladder and retrieves the briefcase will be declared the winner. If she wins the bout, she'll be able to cash in the contract on either IYO SKY, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, or Zelina Vega.

Ad

She could even cash in on WWE NXT Superstars Jacy Jayne or Sol Ruca if she wanted to. This will be Roxanne Perez's first Money in the Bank match, and it'll be interesting to see whether she'll win it.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sports Illustrated and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!