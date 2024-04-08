23-year-old WWE Superstar and Bayley's real-life friend react to her major win at WrestleMania 40

Two WWE Superstars took to their social media accounts to congratulate Bayley for defeating IYO SKY and becoming the new WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania 40. Cora Jade and Carmella didn't hold back.

Damage CTRL stable led the women's division before a dispute occurred between the stablemates. After SKY secured a victory at Money in the Bank and became the champion by defeating Bianca Belair, things took a sharp turn. IYO took charge and made decisions, like adding Kairi Sane and Asuka to the group. Ultimately, The Role Model was kicked out of the stable and challenged IYO to a title match at WrestleMania XL.

The duo gave a tough fight in the squared circle, and Bayley was victorious. Several superstars took to social media to celebrate the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella poured her heart out on her Instagram story and congratulated her friend on her victory.

"so proud of my friend (emojis)," Mella wrote.

WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade also sent her best wishes to The Role Model.

"My role model @itsmebayley I'm so proud of you," 23-year-old wrote.

WWE Superstar Bayley had sent out a message to IYO SKY ahead of their match at WrestleMania 40

The Role Model took to her social media handle to mention that she wasn't nervous ahead of her bout with SKY, instead she was all pumped up and excited for the match.

"Surprisingly, not as nervous as most WrestleManias. So, I think IYO [SKY] should be very afraid because I feel a little freaking crazy. I really do. That's nuts. Normally, I'm crying at this time. Right now, I'm not crying. I'm pumped," she said.

It would be exciting to see how things turn out for The Role Model now that she has a new title around her waist.

