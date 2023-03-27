Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have made their mark in WWE as the two women have created history on several occasions over the past few years. Ahead of WrestleMania 39 and Stand & Deliver, NXT star Tiffany Stratton named Flair and Belair as her dream opponents.

Over the last year, Flair and Belair have walked a very successful path as the two women are the current women's champions of their respective brands. However, it's been a while since the two stars crossed paths in a match.

In the coming days, Tiffany Stratton will compete for the NXT Women's Championship in a Ladder match. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Stratton named The Queen and the EST of WWE as dream opponents. Check it out:

"I think, obviously, Charlotte Flair. She's a dream match of mine. And Bianca. I think we both have a similar background as well and she is so athletic. I just think Bianca would be a dream match for me as well." (From 13:15 to 13:40)

It will be interesting to see when Stratton gets to fulfill her dream and face Flair and Belair inside the squared circle in the near future.

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair will defend their respective WWE Women's Championships at WrestleMania 39

Last year, Charlotte Flair returned to the company and successfully defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and end the year as champion.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair continued her dominant reign as the RAW Women's Champion after she defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. She is nearing the one-year mark as the champion.

However, both stars are set to face their biggest challenges at WrestleMania 39. Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and challenged The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Asuka achieved a feat similar by winning the Elimination Chamber upon returning to the company and punched her ticket for a match against Bianca Belair. It will be interesting to see who walks out of the event as the Women's Champion.

