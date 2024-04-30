23-year veteran reacts to not being a part of the WWE Draft; was ignored

A major 23-year veteran was outright ignored in this year's WWE Draft on both SmackDown and RAW, with neither Nick Aldis nor Adam Pearce choosing to draft her. The veteran in question, Natalya, reacted to being ignored in the Draft. However, The Queen of Harts was eventually drafted to Monday Night RAW once the latest episode of the red brand went off-air.

This year's WWE Draft is officially in the books, with the roster set to take effect on RAW after Backlash: France next week. Before that brand change, the RAW and SmackDown superstars will go to Lyon for a two-night extravaganza.

Surprisingly, one of the names not featured in the draft was Natalya, the 23-year veteran. When a fan pointed out that the "BOAT" (Best of All Time) wasn't drafted, Natalya responded positively:

Were there too few brand changes in this year's WWE Draft, excluding NXT?

It's interesting to see how the first Draft of the so-called "new era" was handled. While the red brand featured considerably more brand swaps than the blue brand, overall, there were many rounds that featured zero changes, excluding NXT stars being called up.

NXT stars received a big platform, and only their reactions to being Drafted were shown. However, some of the changes are looking more interesting than others. For example, Damage CTRL to RAW is a massive boost to the women's division that was considered weaker than SmackDown's before the Draft.

The Draft on RAW this week was much longer and seemed to have a lot more impact than what fans saw last Friday on SmackDown.

As for Natalya, she will be a part of the first-ever Women's NXT Underground match tomorrow as she faces Lola Vice. She has seemingly embraced the role of being the veteran who helps elevate other talent and was supportive of superstars like Lyra Valkyria for getting their first call-up to the WWE main roster.