24-year-old former WWE star officially signs with TNA Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is set to return to its former name, TNA Wrestling, on January 13, 2024, and ahead of that occasion, the promotion has officially signed a young former WWE Superstar.

The rising star in question is none other than Dani Luna (real name Chloe Smith). Luna began her pro wrestling career in 2017 and quickly rose through the ranks of the British independent scene.

She made her World Wrestling Entertainment debut in 2019 and spent the next three years performing on the NXT UK brand. In 2022, Luna left the Stamford-based company and debuted on IMPACT Wrestling in May 2023 and lost her first match to Jody Threat.

Currently, she is also a member of the Subculture stable, along with Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

Even though the 24-year-old former WWE star has been in the Nashville-based promotion, she did not officially sign with them. Today, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling announced that they have officially signed Dani Luna.

Check out the breaking announcement below:

It will be exciting to see what TNA Wrestling has in-store for the 24-year-old Dani Luna ahead of her signing with the promotion.

