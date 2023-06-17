24-year-old former WWE Superstar sends heartbreaking message after the passing of legendary wrestling personality, Brian Dixon

A former WWE Superstar has sent a heartbreaking message after legendary wrestling promoter and personality Brian Dixon passed away. Xia Brookside posted her message on Twitter.

Dixon passed away on May 27, 2023. The promoter first began his career as a referee and, in 1970, founded All-Star Wrestling. This was considered the golden era of British Wrestling. Multiple stars, including Brookside herself, sent wishes at the time, commemorating what was an incredible career.

William Regal and Wade Barrett both paid tribute to him. Regal thanked him for helping him get the life he always wanted, and Barrett spoke about how Dixon's promotion helped him get noticed by WWE.

Xia Brookside, a former WWE star who was released in 2022 after NXT UK went on hiatus, owed him a lot for helping her get her start in wrestling. Brookside, the daughter of wrestler Robbie Brookside, has now sent a further heartbreaking message about the passing of Dixon.

The former NXT Uk star was unable to be there in person recently when Dixon was laid to rest, and she said that though she was gutted, she was thinking of him and his family.

"Today you lay to rest 🙏🏻 I tried everything I could to make it and I’m absolutely gutted I won’t be there in person but I’m thinking of you and all your family and I will be there in spirit 🙏🏻💙," Brookside tweeted.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Xia Brookside and all of Brian Dixon's near and dear ones at this time.

