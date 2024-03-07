24-year-old SmackDown star says she has a "newfound confidence" despite being pinned by Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is a busy woman in WWE and has been since her return this past January at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. A superstar who she pinned recently has also been busy and admitted to having a newfound confidence in herself. This was Tiffany Stratton.

Liv Morgan had an incredible performance in the Elimination Chamber, scoring multiple eliminations, including multi-time Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Unfortunately for her, she was eliminated seconds later by Becky Lynch, ending up as the runner-up, seemingly a recurring theme in her career of late. However, it wasn't Morgan but 24-year-old Tiffany who stole the show at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, getting all the love from Perth.

On an episode of WWE's The Bump, Tiffany Stratton said despite her loss, she walked out of Perth with a newfound confidence.

“Going into it, I was the rookie, and I felt like nobody was really going to know who I was, so the fact that they were chanting my name before I even came out at the press conference was so reassuring for me, and I definitely left Perth with a newfound confidence." (H/T - Fightful)

She also reminded people that she is very new to wrestling, having only begun during the time of the pandemic.

"With being so new to wrestling, my confidence for sure was one thing that kind of wasn’t as good as it is now. I really didn’t know what I was doing in the very beginning, and now I have had so many matches on TV, in front of live crowds, so I feel like now I am truly confident, and I know who I am in the ring."

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan is on a collision course with Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan, on the other hand, is now an established veteran and a former SmackDown Women's Champion. She has been clashing with Becky Lynch, who is set to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch interrupted Morgan's match with Nia Jax, infuriating her. Morgan returned the favor this past week on WWE RAW and the two women are now on a collision course in what should be a huge match this coming Monday.

Becky Lynch will undoubtedly be the favorite, but Nia Jax could be looming around waiting to make an impact herself.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Liv Morgan could be added to the Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley match at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion