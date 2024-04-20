24-year-old star costs Naomi the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown

Bayley defended her WWE Women's Championship for the first time against Naomi on the latest episode of SmackDown. The two stars were attacked by Tiffany Stratton during the bout, which resulted in The Role Model retaining her title.

Naomi earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating The Buff Barbie last week. She and Bayley went back and forth in the ring during their match, and they reversed each other's pin attempts. They collided with each other after they both tried to hit a crossbody. Naomi nailed the champion with a dropkick and hit a bulldog for a two-count.

She followed it up with the Rear View for another nearfall. Naomi nailed Bayley with a Jawbreaker and sent the latter face-first into the turnbuckle. She then performed a crossbody off the top rope and got a two-count. The Role Model hit a belly-to-back suplex and got a two-count. She then went for an elbow drop off the top rope but Naomi got her knees up.

Naomi rocked the Women's Champion with a scorpion kick which sent the latter out of the ring. As they were fighting at ringside, Tiffany Stratton attacked them and the referee called off the match. She hit both women with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever in the ring at the same time.

