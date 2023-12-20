24-year-old star ends 66-week streak on WWE show

WWE Superstar Nikkita Lyons faced Tatum Paxley during the latest episode of NXT.

Lyons mentioned that she had no problems with Paxley on the show until the latter started acting strangely last week. Therefore, she intended to take care of the situation when she faced her in a match later that night.

During the opening stages of the bout, the action spilled to the ringside. Paxley side-stepped Lyons, which saw the latter's hand enter the steel steps. Paxley took advantage of the situation by working on the damaged hand to gain control.

Lyons, however, quickly changed the tide of the match with a series of brutal kicks. This was succeeded by the Split Leg Drop, ensuring her a commanding and dominant victory.

Check out a small clip from the match below:

This marked Lyons' first singles match since returning from injury and her first triumph in singles competition since September last year when she defeated Kayden Carter on an episode of WWE NXT.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the talented star.

