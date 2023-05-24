24-year-old star sends a message after snapping 7-month-long losing streak at WWE show

WWE NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer sent a message after ending his seven-month-long losing streak on the latest episode of NXT.

Nathan Frazer has been one of the standout performers in NXT over the last few months. His best-of-three series against Axiom was enthralling and resulted in some of the most extraordinary displays of athleticism.

Despite his incredible talent and potential, Frazer has been on a bit of a losing streak on the developmental brand. While he did defeat Javier Bernal recently at NXT LVL UP, he hasn't won a match on NXT since October 11.

Tonight, Frazer squared off against the Heritage Cup holder Noam Dar on NXT. Both men put on a standout performance. However, Frazer was able to pick up the win thanks to an assist from Dragon Lee, thereby ending his seven-month-losing streak.

Following the win, Nathan Frazer took to Twitter to confirm that his losing streak has ended after tonight's win.

"I just won my first match on #WWENXT TV since October 11th, 2022. Hallelujah."

Check out the tweet below:

The 24-year-old could be heading towards a big push in WWE NXT in the near future thanks to his star-making performances. It remains to be seen whether he will get a shot at the Heritage Cup in the near future.

What do you make of Frazer's match tonight? Sound off in the comments section.

