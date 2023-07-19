24-year-old WWE star officially given a new ring name 

In what seems to be a common troupe for many WWE Superstars, another performer has been given a new ring name to wrestle under.

Part of the company's Next In Line program, former volleyball player Franki Strefling made her in-ring debut at a NXT live event in May as Frankie Carissa. However, after WWE recently filed a trademark for several new ring names, the 24-year-old now has a new name.

A recent report PWInsider has confirmed that Carissa will now be known as Izzi Dame. She confirmed her new name by herself on social media as well as a spoiler for NXT Level Up, with the young star losing to Dani Palmer during the latest taping of the show.

Being relatively unknown to most of the fans, this name change should do very little to damage any momentum that she had previously built under her old persona.

Triple H on WWE's NIL Program

While the company has always looked to sign the best performers from other wrestling promotions, they have also aimed to create their own stars by signing athletes who have thrived in other sports.

In 2021, World Wrestling Entertainment launched the Next In Line program, which aimed to give college athletes a shot at making it in the ring. Speaking to Fast Company, Triple H revealed the many things that NIL can provide for young athletes.

"We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show athletes a path to WWE, and engage with them in a way where they can learn more about it, we can learn more about them, all while working together, and finding out if it's a good fit before they're even finished college, and before they need to make any decisions about what they're going to do in that next stage of their life." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Over the years, many performers who originally thrived in other sports have gone on to excel in the pro wrestling business, such as Bianca Belair, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, and Kurt Angle.

