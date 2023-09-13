24-year-old WWE star sends a message to Becky Lynch ahead of major title match

A current champion recently sent a message ahead of a major title clash against Becky Lynch. The star in question is Tiffany Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton found herself at the top of the NXT mountain when she captured the NXT Women's Championship several weeks ago. However, she put her title reign in jeopardy when she mentioned that she was a better NXT Women's Champion than Becky Lynch. Lynch did not take too kindly to it, as she had never won the title.

To make matters worse, Tiffany Stratton also started showing up for Lynch's match. All this culminated in The Man challenging the 24-year-old to a NXT Women's Championship match, which has been set up to take place tonight on NXT.

Ahead of their important clash, Stratton sent a message to her opponent via social media.

"Big Time vs. Tiffy Time Tonight."

Check out the tweet below:

Stratton will look to overcome the might of Lynch as she aims to have a stranglehold on her title reign. It will be interesting to see if Tiffany Stratton will be able to overcome Becky Lynch tonight on NXT.

