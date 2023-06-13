24-year-old WWE star wants to face Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a "dream match"

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton recently shared that she wants to face Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match.

The 24-year-old is the current NXT Champion and one of the most athletic women in the company. The EST of WWE and The Queen are two of the biggest female stars in the industry and are both known for their incredible milestones as champions. Belair's impeccable RAW Women's Title reigns ended at 420 days, the longest in history, while Flair has already won 14 women's titles in her WWE career.

During a recent appearance on Up NXT, Tiffany Stratton stated that her dream match would be a Triple Threat match between her, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.

"I would have to say a Triple Threat between me, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. I think we are all highly athletic. We're all highly competitive, and I honestly believe you will not find a better women's match in history," said Stratton. [H/T Fightful]

Tiffany Stratton says Charlotte Flair inspired her to join WWE

The Buff Barbie has had an impressive run on NXT, and although she hasn't been wrestling for long, she has wowed fans with her in-ring performances. She's known for her athleticism and finishing move called the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

During the same conversation, Tiffany Stratton revealed that it was Charlotte who inspired her to pursue a career in professional wrestling.

"Well, obviously the Queen herself, Charlotte Flair [inspired me to become a wrestler]. I was actually switching through the channels one night and I saw her on my screen. I think it was a random SmackDown, and I saw her. She's blonde, she was jacked, and I thought to myself, 'I could totally do that.' So I immediately submitted my application on the WWE website, and I never heard back. [...] I CrossFit'd, and I continued to train in the ring that I first ever took my bump in. Then I finally was invited back and immediately they signed me and now look where we are," she said.

Tiffany Stratton won the NXT Women's Championship after defeating Lyra Valkyria at NXT Battleground. She's currently set to defend the title against Thea Hail.

